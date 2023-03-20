VICIOUS HATE: “Chareidim Should Hang Themselves With Their Tefillin Until Bnei Brak”





A resident of the Sharon area was arrested over the weekend after he published a video on social media inciting against Chareidim and calling for the murder of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The man said in the video: “Some people should die. I want blood to be spilled. If only they would throw grenades…kill someone – only then will they understand. There’s a stupid Bibi there – what’s important to him is [expletive] and Sara his wife and his retarded child – they must be killed! They must be killed!”

He then began spewing vitriol about Chareidim and religious Israelis. “There’s a train line nearby, there are cables there – they should hang themselves with their tefillin from here until Bnei Brak.”

“I hate anyone who wears a kippah. They caused it. I can’t stand all the religious people – they’re [expletive]. They caused me to be in this position of hating kippah-wearers. They should hang themselves with their tefillin from here until Bnei Brak.”

Police officers from the Petach Tikvah district saw the video and launched an investigation to locate the suspect, arresting him shortly later. He was detained for questioning and released to house arrest under restrictive conditions.

