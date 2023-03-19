Supreme Court Bans Ben-Gvir From Giving Orders To Police, Especially Regarding Protests





A Supreme Court judge ruled on Sunday that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is not permitted to issue operational orders to the police, especially regarding protests, such as the use of force and means of dispersal.

The ruling was in response to a petition to the court by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), which claimed that Ben-Gvir’s orders to the police are politically based.

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu responded to the ruling by stating. “The Supreme Court’s decision not to allow Minister Ben-Gvir to formulate policy for Israel Police and supervise its implementation proves and reminds us how important legal reform is. This is not a democracy!”

“The independence of the judicial system is important, but it is no less important to create checks and balances. The nation chose the government and this what they get.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)