TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 IDF Soldiers Injured In Ramming Attack, 1 Seriously





Three IDF soldiers were injured on Motzei Shabbos in a ramming attack in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem.

MDA paramedics and IDF medics administered medical aid to three soldiers their 20s, one in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and the third in mild condition, and evacuated them to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Tzedek Hospitals.

Nearby IDF forces opened fire at the terrorist and killed him.

According to Palestinian reports, the terrorist, a 23-year-old Arab from the village of Zurif, was an officer in the Palestinian security services and had no previous terror-related background.



(YWN Israel Desk is keeping you updated on Motzei Shabbos from Jerusalem.)