WATCH: The Burmese Shwekey? “Vehi She’Amda” in Bangkok





Mala, a Burmese worker in the Chabad house in Bangkok, Thailand, recently sang Vehi Sheamda together with dozens of Chabad bochurim.

The amusing video was published on the Hebrew-language Chabad COL website.

The bochurim are in Thailand to assist in the preparation of the huge public sedarim offered at Chabad houses throughout the country on Pesach.

Chabad shliach in Bangkok Rav Nechemia Wilhelm spoke to Artuz Sheva last month about the new Chabad Center in Bangkok.

“After so many years in Thailand, finally we have our own place, a place for the Jewish people where everybody can come here and make himself at home,” he said.

“Every year in Thailand we used to have about 5,000 guests. Now after COVID, we have much more. We’re planning for 8,000 to 10,000 Jews that will attend our sedarim in Bangkok [and six other Thai cities].”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)