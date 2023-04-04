TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorists Open Fire At Religious Kibbutz, 4 Homes Hit





Four homes on Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa in northern Israel were hit by gunfire early Monday evening by terrorists who opened fire from across the security fence in northern Shomron. B’Chasdei Hashem, despite the fact that many of the kibbutz residents were outside when the shooting occurred, there were no injuries.

The IDF launched a manhunt for the terrorists, who fled after the attack.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades took responsibility for the attack and published a video of the shooting.

A resident of the kibbutz told Ynet: “A vehicle came from the other side of the security fence, from the direction of Jenin, and fired at the houses on the kibbutz. Then we saw the vehicle drive back toward the village of Jalabun.”

“It was a miracle there were no injuries, it was at a time when most people were outside. We were preparing for Pesach, making pita from the leftover flour, and then suddenly we heard shooting. We didn’t understand what was happening, we thought it was firecrackers, but then someone heard a metallic impact and we realized it was a shooting.”

Shlomo Ne’eman, the head of the Gush Etzion Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, said in response to the shooting: “Terrorism in the Shomron and Gush Etzion, Elad, and Tel Aviv is the same terrorism that threatens the entire State of Israel. Whoever draws an imaginary line [the Green Line] and thinks that the problems in Yehuda and Shomron only apply there – fails to understand that we’re dealing with terror organizations that want to eradicate the State of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)