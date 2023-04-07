TERROR ON PESACH: 2 Sisters Dead, Mother Critically Injured In Shooting Attack





Two Israeli sisters in their 20s from Efrat in Gush Etzion were murdered and their mother, 48, was critically injured in a shooting attack on Friday morning in the Jordan Valley in northern Israel.

The terrorists shot at a car and the driver tried to continue driving and flee the scene but they chased after her. She lost control of the wheel and smashed into a Palestinian truck. The terrorists then shot the victims from close range at least 22 times from a Kalashnikov type of rifle.

The father of the family, who was driving in a separate car with his two younger children on the way to a Chol Hamoed trip, heard about the attack on the radio. He turned around and reached the scene of the attack, where he was told the bitter news.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene initially believed they were responding to a car accident but then saw bullet holes in the car and wounds on the victims.

MDA paramedics pronounced the death of the two sisters at the scene and administered emergency medical aid to the mother. She was then airlifted by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, where doctors are fighting for her life.

The attack occurred at the Hamra Junction, near the Israel town of Hamra. A large number of police forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists, who fled the scene.

