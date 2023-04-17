WILLIAMSBURG: Armed Robber Nabbed at Train Station After Swift Response From Williamsburg Shomrim





A coordinated response by Williamsburg Shomrim on Sunday night resulted in an armed robbery suspect being nabbed.

The drama unfolded just past midnight when Williamburg Shomrim received a frantic call from an individual reporting that had just been robbed at gunpoint in the area of South 11th and Kent. The suspects stole his phone, wallet, and AirPods, and had left the victim understandably shaken.

Shomrim units immediately began canvassing the area, with an eagle-eyed member getting a visual on the suspects at Broadway and Havemeyer. They were heading to the train, and police units were not yet on the scene.

Shomrim units rushed to the next train station, where police officers stopped it to apprehended the suspects. The strongarmed thieves took off on foot with police and Shomrim in hot pursuit.

After a short chase, the suspect who held up the gun to the robbery victim was captured and placed under arrest. The gun used in the robbery was recovered. The second suspect managed to flee, but is currently being hunted by the NYPD.

Your 90th PCT Midnight Officers, in conjunction with your 90th PCT NCO and @WspuShomrim were able to apprehend a man possessing this illegal firearm off the train and take him into custody with no incident. Great work by all involved. #anothergun pic.twitter.com/l6M5muCKo7 — NYPD 90th Precinct (@NYPD90Pct) April 17, 2023

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)