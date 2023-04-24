“I’M NOT A CANDIDATE”: DeSantis Brushes Off Poll Showing Trump Crushing Him In GOP Primary





While on his trip to Japan, Ron DeSantis brushed off his declining poll numbers, stating that it’s inconsequential since he’s not officially a candidate running against Donald Trump. Although he hinted at the possibility of his Republican primary candidacy status and poll numbers shifting soon, he refrained from making any announcements.

“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” DeSantis coyly told reporters in Tokyo.

The remarks were made in response to NBC News’ first national primary poll for 2024, which revealed on Sunday that ex-President Trump was leading DeSantis by a margin of 15%.

Despite Governor DeSantis’ persistent avoidance of queries about his potential candidacy, he is still traveling across the country under the pretext of promoting his book – and has now extended his journeys beyond US borders. Following Japan, DeSantis, his wife Casey, and their children are scheduled to visit South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

Over the past few months, DeSantis had been gradually closing the gap with Trump in polls and had even surpassed him in a few local, regional, and national surveys. However, the recent indictment of Trump in the 2016 hush-money payment case has elevated his position among Republicans.

70% of Republican respondents to NBC’s poll said it’s important right now to rally around the former president due to the charged leveled against him by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. However, it isn’t clear how long this boost in popularity will last for the former president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)