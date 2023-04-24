An Exclusive Look: Foreign Air Forces Prepare for Israel’s Independence Day Flyover [VIDEOS]





The IDF is currently completing training and preparations for the Israeli Air Force national flyover that will take place on Wednesday, April 26 2023, during the State of Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

For the first time in 25 years, 11 fighter jets from foreign air forces, including those of the U.S., United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany, will take part in the flyover. This represents the cooperation between the countries and their unique relationship with the State of Israel. The foreign aircraft will fly through Israel’s sky, some of them accompanied by IAF aircraft. This is another expression of the cooperation and close relationship between Israel and the participating countries.

As part of the international flyover and as a gesture of recognition of the State of Israel’s 75 years of independence, the German Air Force painted the Israeli and German flags on a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

