SEE IT: Trump Says “Shocked” That Tucker Out Of Fox News

Greg Kelly of Newsmax interviewed Former President Trump after the news broke on Monday that Tucker was no longer at Fox News:
“So, Tucker Carlson was sitting here two weeks ago interviewing you,” Kelly said, referring to the softball interview Carlson conducted with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “He’s gone. What do you make of that?”
Well, I’m shocked. I’m surprised. He’s a very good person and a very good man, and very talented as you know. And he had very high ratings. So, we’re just learning about it almost as we speak. You and I just said, “Wow, that was something, that’s a big one.” I don’t know if it was voluntary, or was it, somebody fired? But I think Tucker’s been terrific. He’s been – especially over the last year or so – he’s been terrific to me.
“There’s a lot of turmoil over there, Fox,” Kelly said. “I mean, [$787 million] they just paid. Why would they get rid of a guy who’s performing–why would somebody do that to their business? Because they’re losing money right now. Their stock has gone down.”
“Well, I was surprised that they made a settlement on that case,” Trump responded. “But the Tucker situation again, you don’t know if it’s a firing. Maybe he left because he wasn’t being given his free rein. He wants free rein, maybe. But I was surprised by it.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Watch starting 1.00, something was off when he said ” I’m not representing Fox” clearly, he doesn’t feel sorry for Tucker, because he said it, he supports Kennedy not Trump. Was that a crime?
I’m sure he was shocked. In MAGA velt, being a world-class liar, racist and misogynist would have gotten you promoted with a big bonus.
Tucker Carlson did what no president nor any former president was able to do: To speak the truth in a crucial moment.
While RFK Jr.’s previous anti-vaccine remarks have stirred up some backlash, Carlson embraced Kennedy’s statements, even echoing them sometimes.
During an episode of his show earlier this year, the now former Fox News anchor compared the vaccination campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic to “what the imperial Japanese army and the Nazis did in their medical experiments.”
Good riddance