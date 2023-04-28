NO MORE GAS: Hochul, Lawmakers Reach Agreement To Ban Natural Gas In New York Buildings





Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers have reportedly agreed on a law that would make New York the first state in the US to ban natural gas in most new buildings.

The law would require new buildings to be all-electric, using heat pumps and induction stoves for heating and cooking, as part of a wider effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. While the exact terms of the law have not been disclosed, it is believed that the ban will come into effect in 2026 for most new buildings under seven stories and in 2029 for taller buildings.

The agreement reportedly comes after negotiations over non-fiscal measures in the state budget and is modeled on a similar law passed in New York City two years ago. Other cities across the US, including Berkeley, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC, have enacted similar measures.

The legal validity of the New York law may be contested, as demonstrated by the recent legal challenges faced by a similar gas ban in Berkeley, California, where a judge struck down a similar measure.

While Republican senators in New York have referred to the court ruling in Berkeley as a reason for the Democratic party to abandon their efforts, it is important to note that the ruling’s impact is limited and does not automatically apply to New York.

