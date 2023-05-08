HATE IN QUEENS: Perp Strikes Jewish Man With Rock As He Heads To Shul On Shabbos [SEE THE VIDEO]

A Jewish man was attacked by an individual in a passing vehicle when he was struck by a rock as he entered shul on Shabbos morning.
Just after 9 am, the 23-year-old victim was walking into the Bais Yosef D’Ulem (Rabbi Friedman) shul on 72nd Road in Queens when an unknown individual driving by in a vehicle threw a rock at him, striking the man in the leg.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of the van – a white Sprinter with graffiti on the sides – which continued traveling westbound on 72nd Road towards 139th Street.
Thankfully, the victim wasn’t injured and refused medical attention.
That van should be very identifiable with the distinctive graffiti.
Perp too nice name, 2 Footed animal is much better
True. Then they can arrest them and let them go right after
Usa is no longer a safe place to be for Jews