HATE IN QUEENS: Perp Strikes Jewish Man With Rock As He Heads To Shul On Shabbos [SEE THE VIDEO]





A Jewish man was attacked by an individual in a passing vehicle when he was struck by a rock as he entered shul on Shabbos morning.

Just after 9 am, the 23-year-old victim was walking into the Bais Yosef D’Ulem (Rabbi Friedman) shul on 72nd Road in Queens when an unknown individual driving by in a vehicle threw a rock at him, striking the man in the leg.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of the van – a white Sprinter with graffiti on the sides – which continued traveling westbound on 72nd Road towards 139th Street.

Thankfully, the victim wasn’t injured and refused medical attention.

