WATCH IAF ABORT STRIKE: “Stop, Stop, A Child Is Outside”





In the course of the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza early Thursday morning as part of Operation Shield and Arrow, one of the IAF pilots spotted two “uninvolved” children in the area.

The pilot aborted the strike to avoid harming the children.

“Stop, stop, there’s a child outside, two children” a pilot can be heard saying in a video of the incident published by the IDF.

Earlier Thursday morning, Israel carried out a targeted elimination of Ali Ghali, a top Islamic Jihad terrorist, the commander of the Gaza rocket launching force – the fourth senior Islamic Jihad terrorist to be eliminated since the operation began.

Two other Islamic Jihad operatives who were hiding with Ghali in an apartment in Khan Yunis were killed as well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)