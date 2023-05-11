Rosh Yeshivah: “We Need Zechuyos, We’re Surrounded by Arab Threats” [SEE THE VIDEO]





HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein referred to Operation Shield and Arrow during his weekly shiur on Thursday.

“Even in Eretz Yisrael, we’re surrounded by enemies from all sides,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “The sea is on one side and here and here and here, all around – all the nations hate us.”

“They hate us – how do we exist? Neis, Hashgacha – we mamash live in a neis! And in order for the neis to continue, we need zechuyos, we need zechuyos, we need zechuyos.”

“And what are the zechuyos? Torah, first of all. Torah protects and saves – eisek b’Torah. Those who are oisek b’Torah – are not the only ones obligated to be oisek b’Torah, it’s also an obligation for all of Klal Yisrael. Those who are oskim save all those who are not oskim! There’s a chiyuv to be oisek b’Torah but there’s also an additional matter apart from the chiyuv of each person – being oisek b’Torah is the salvation of Klal Yisral! The salvation of the tzibur!”

“Now that there are terrible threats from the Arabs, we need Rachamei Shamayim that they won’t succeed, we need zechuyos, we need to increase our zechuyos. Torah is a very great zechus. And bein adam l’chaveiro – and v’ahavta l’reiyacha kamocha – that there shouldn’t be any arguments, we should be mevateir to each other. And v’ahavta l’reiyacha kamocha – as if he’s a son, a brother – ahavas Yisrael. V’ahavta l’reiyacha kamocha is a mitzvah d’oraisa.”

“And we need to something else – to daven, tefillah, Tehillim. It’s a well-known fact that the Sefer Tehillim, pirkei Tehillim, if you recite it every day, it’s a source of enormous zechuyos. There are great people who say Tehillim every day – great people, Gedolei Torah mamash – a few perakim every day. It’s a tremendous zechus.”

