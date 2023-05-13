Heavy Rocket Fire Continues Over Shabbos, Reported Ceasefire At 10 P.M. Motzei Shabbos





According to an Al Jazeera report on Motzei Shabbos, Israel, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group have agreed to an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire beginning at Motzei Shabbos at 10 p.m.

Heavy rocket fire continued over Shabbos, with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group launching a barrage of rockets toward southern Israel on Shabbos morning.

A Palestinian resident of Gaza who was working in an Israeli yishuv near the Gaza border was killed by rocket shrapnel on Shabbos and his brother was seriously injured.

The IDF continued carrying out extensive strikes again PIJ targets in the Gaza Strip, including military command centers in residential buildings after warning residents to leave the area.

A total of 1,234 rockets have been launched at Israel since the beginning of Operation Shield and Arrow.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)