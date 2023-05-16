Lakewood’s Popular CHEMED Opening New Site On June 1st [SEE THE VIDEO]





CHEMED Health Center, a medical care center used by thousands of Lakewood residents, will be opening a new location on River Avenue on June 1st, the clinic announced.

The clinic said in a statement:

CHEMED Health Center is excited to announce the opening of our new River Avenue site, scheduled for June 1st, 2023. The new facility, located at 1171 River Avenue in Lakewood, will offer an array of services, including a pediatric department, a walk-in department, for immediate care and a behavioral health department.

The opening of the River Avenue site is a significant milestone for CHEMED Health Center as we continue to expand our services to better meet the needs of our patients. The pediatric department, under the direction of Dr. Michael Golub, will provide top-notch medical care for children in the area. Dr. Golub is a well-respected physician with years of experience in the field of pediatrics. Pediatric providers include Dr Moshe Levy and Dr Isabel Rosenbloom, both with many years of experience, as well as other experienced providers.

Our walk-in department will be staffed by a team of experienced healthcare professionals who are committed to providing prompt and efficient care for patients with urgent medical needs. The department will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care.

Behavioral health is another critical service that we will be offering at the new south site. Our team of licensed therapists and counselors will provide compassionate care for both adult and pediatric patients.

While our new facility will initially offer pediatric, walk-in, and behavioral health services, we plan to expand our offerings in the future. Our ultimate goal is to provide comprehensive medical care to patients in the South Side of Lakewood.

We are excited about the opening of our River Avenue site and look forward to serving our patients in this new location. CHEMED River Avenue hours of operation will be Sunday 9am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday 8:30am to 8pm and Friday 8:30am to 2pm.

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 732-884-2222.