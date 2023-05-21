Israeli Screenwriter About Incitement Against Chareidim: “I Can’t Fall Asleep”





Israeli screenwriter Menny Assyag wrote on social media about his anger about the incitement against Chareidim in recent days.

“I can’t sleep from the anger and frustration from what is being done to our Chareidi brothers here!” he wrote. “There was never anything like this in the Jewish state! Come to your senses and immediately stop your criminal incitement!”

“We won’t allow you to trample lomdei Torah. Someone once said that restraint is koach so we’re beginning to run out of koach. You should go back to blabbering about the ‘legal coup.'”

Assyag also published a banner saying “A Chareidi is My Brother” and said he broke a 14-year record on Facebook after the post was shared 3,000 times.

אחרי 14 שנה בפייסבוק נשבר אצלי שיא השיתופים על פוסט. 3,000 שיתופים!

ואני רק אדם אחד.

זה מבטא עד כמה עברייני המצור על בני ברק פגעו בציפור נפשם של יהודים רבים, שיותר ממחציתם מגדירים עצמם כחילוניים.

נפלתם על הדור הכי נכון. נכון תמיד לעמוד לצד אחינו החרדים. pic.twitter.com/eUxKktOqqh — מני אסייג menny assyag (@mennyassyag) May 18, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)