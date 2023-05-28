WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi, Talmidim Sing At The Kosel On Motzei Chag

Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rabbanim of the yeshivah, and talmidim sang songs of dveikus at the Kosel on Motzei Shavuos/Shabbos at the Kosel.
The yeshivah has a minhag going back decades of davening at the Kosel at the end of Shavuos.
The singing was videoed by Yaakov Chaninah of HaNekudah.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Since מוצאי שבועות was ליל שבת קדש at the כותל, hence I am not clear how they got a היתר to film & video this event on שבת
This took place Motzai Shabbos
This yr they my went motsei Shabbat