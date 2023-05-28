WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi, Talmidim Sing At The Kosel On Motzei Chag

Yaakov Chaninah/Screenshot

Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rabbanim of the yeshivah, and talmidim sang songs of dveikus at the Kosel on Motzei Shavuos/Shabbos at the Kosel.

The yeshivah has a minhag going back decades of davening at the Kosel at the end of Shavuos.

The singing was videoed by Yaakov Chaninah of HaNekudah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


  1. Since מוצאי שבועות was ליל שבת קדש at the כותל, hence I am not clear how they got a היתר to film & video this event on שבת