WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi, Talmidim Sing At The Kosel On Motzei Chag





Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rabbanim of the yeshivah, and talmidim sang songs of dveikus at the Kosel on Motzei Shavuos/Shabbos at the Kosel.

The yeshivah has a minhag going back decades of davening at the Kosel at the end of Shavuos.

The singing was videoed by Yaakov Chaninah of HaNekudah.

