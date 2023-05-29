WATCH: Kindergartners Celebrate The “Surrender Of The Last Israeli Soldier”





The Young Deer kindergarten in the Gaza Strip held a graduation ceremony last week featuring a glorious future for its preschoolers.

According to the skits performed by the children, translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the preschoolers will soon live in a world in which “their land” has been regained with machine guns.

“The last Israeli soldier will surrender” and the “Palestinian land” from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea will be liberated. Tzfas, Haifa, Be’er Sheva and other Israeli cities will become “free and Arab” with “Palestinian flags flying over their homes and buildings.”

The proud parents clapped wildly for the wonderful education their children receive at schools generously funded by the EU and the Biden administration.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)