MAILBAG: A Yeshiva Rebbi’s Thoughts On The Decision To End Summer Vacation Early

To whom it may concern.
I am a longtime Rebbi in a Brooklyn Yeshiva. I never in a million years thought I would have to be writing such a letter, but I am left without a choice.
A few weeks ago, hundreds of Rabbeiyim and Morah’s were informed – via a letter on YWN – that our summer vacations would be shortened, and that the Yeshivas would be starting earlier than it had been for the past 60 years. The letter was released by Torah Umesorah, and signed by the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva, all of whom I have the utmost Kavod for. Yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs in Brooklyn have reached an unprecedented “consensus” to begin the 2023-2024 school year around the start of Elul, rather than with the secular start date of Labor Day.
I thought it was only myself who was troubled by this decision, but after talking to dozens upon dozens of Rabbeiyim and teachers, I found that I was far from the only one perplexed. To begin with, every single one of them was highly insulted. Not one of us was consulted with before this massive decision was made. Now, to be very clear, we all know that Gedolei Olam can make decisions as they see fit, but at the very least the Rabbeyim and teachers should have had a say in the matter — especially if the driving force behind this decision was one or two Baalei Batim. If they are going to listen to Baalei Batim, then there is no reason why we – the Mechanchim – should not have a voice.
The list is very long. The reasons are many. And we should have been given a voice at the table.
Here are just a few thoughts to ponder:
- Is the Yeshiva I am employed in going to increase my salary for an extra week of work? We have yet to be told anything of the sort.
- Will yeshivas increase the tuitions for parents due to an extra week and a half of Yeshiva?
- Do these Baalei batim who have never in their lives driven a child to Yeshiva know that there is no bussing for most schools, since it is before Labor Day? That means that working parents (which is around 99.5% of all parents) will have to drive their children to school and be late for work. Was this taken into consideration?
- Do the people who made this decision understand that nearly every single one of us work all summer both days and night to make ends meet, and we literally had this week and a half between camp ending and yeshiva starting to get ourselves together so we don’t walk into a classroom looking and feeling like a “Shmata”? This was our only vacation to rest up and be able to walk into a classroom refreshed. We diodn’t sit a swimming pool all summer. We ran from camp to camp, bungalow colony to bungalow colony, house to house, teaching, tutoring, and doing everything we can to pay our bills.
- Don’t you think our employers should have the decency to talk to us first?
Finally, it should be noted that the letter was sent out before every Brooklyn girls school was on board even thought the letter says that they are on board and this was a “consensus”. In fact, as of right now, not all schools have agreed. For the sake of honesty, this should be stated publicly.
I hope that this decision is reconsidered, and rabbeyim and teachers are treated with the dignity and respect we deserve. We dedicated our lives to being mechanech tens of thousands of children with good hashkafos, mesorah, and solid torah education. If you trust us to protect and watch over our diamonds, we should at the very least be given an opportunity to voice our opinions when it comes to a decision of this magnitude.
Name withheld upon request (due to fears of losing my job in 12 seconds).
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Can’t figure out if this is satirical.
Get the popcorn ready for the comments…
The saddest part is the last line:
“Name withheld upon request (due to fears of losing my job in 12 seconds).”
There are arguments on either side, and I am not one to argue with Das Torah, but this mechaneich has valid points that are worthy of discussion.
Unfortunately, gadol abuse, wherein certain people present a situation to Das Torah and purposely, or inadvertently, leave out certain details that might change the psak, is not uncommon. It is possible that if enough mechachim, respectfully, approach Torah U’mesorah, that a mutually beneficial solution would be implemented.
As the wife of a mechanech I must tell you that this letter is right on. I know many mechanichim who work day and night during the summer teaching in day camps to allow their own children to go to camp and tutoring to make another few dollars. This week was the only time they had to get away or just relax at home before going back to the classroom. The students will not be starting the school year off with even a semi refreshed Rebbi.
It is a good idea to start early AND end the zman also early, but this new system should begin next year so everyone can adjust. Money must also be allocated for busing before Labor Day.
Summer camps should also adjust to the new schedule beginning next year.
Everyone will be happy.
“We didn’t sit [at] a swimming pool all summer. We ran from camp to camp, bungalow colony to bungalow colony, house to house, teaching, tutoring, and doing everything we can to pay our bills…
Well, sorry to break the news to the anonymous author of this letter (assuming its not a troll) but I’d guess that most YWN readers will NOT be spending their summers in the Hamptons “sitting around the pool”. Sadly, most of us will be working most of the summer and the fortunate are able to take a week or two off with their families by using some of their vacation days. Nor will they get paid for taking time off for yom tovim or during school breaks. That typically comes out of the few days that most companies provide for unspecified personal leave or must be made up by working on weekends, holidays or other times.
They could stay for the elul zman is there was a reason but there is no reason that for elul they should be in the camps they was made so that children should not see the dirty of Florida vacations or the farockaway
Beaches and the pool but now it is just kosher ridiculous there is no more of it and they are better off home then in camp for elul
We have rebbiem in our midst who would publicly challenge a ruling from Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlit”a !?!? What has happened to klal yisroel? How can a person with no kavod hatorah teach our children torah. As for the writers claim that desion was inluenced by “baal habatim”.Rav Moshe Sherer used to say about sentiments such as that ” people who think that da’as torah can be influenced by outsiders have no idea of the chachma of the gedolim & how impossible such a thing would be”.
I commend this Rebbe for writing this biderech eretz. I am proud if this was my child’s rebbe. Ashrecha.
Why on earth would this be satirical or a troll? And who needs popcorn to enjoy someone else’s hardship. This writer is 1000% percent right and then some. People not in chinuch don’t have a clue of what’s involved and the energy it takes to be mechanech “their” children. He’s not implying that anyone else is sitting in the Hamptons, or that their job is easier or harder. He’s just rightfully saying that the week between camp and school is crucial to the physical and emotional well being of a mechanech to the benefit of “your” children and should not be taken away from them by people who never taught a day in their life.
One point that is insane is that many schools did NOT go along with this yet they were told that they were. This is crazy.
My husband is a rebbi and he was livid when he found out about this decision from me after I read it on YWN
@bck – clearly, you have no idea how this went down. But that’s OK. And FYI, the golden years of Reb Moshe Sherer ztl are long gone. Take a look around Lakewood. Vehayavin Yavin.
Does a psak overrides a contract between the school and the teacher? I don’t think so.
So, if the psak is directed to the school managers, it is up to the latter to negotiate with the teachers – and parents – to implement the ruling by gedolim.
If the teacher is working without a contract – then he is “at will” employee and essentially agreed in advance to whatever conditions are put out there. This teacher has a choice to start his own school and implement the policies he thinks are good for him and for the children.
How do Rebbeim in places like Lakewood who have a lot more days of teaching manage? How do Lakewood parents get their children before labor day? They don’t even have mass transit or the option of walking or biking for children in older grades there.
I’m sure that there were SOME rebbeim who were asked for input. In any case it was no secret that this initiative was in the work for years. It was not just one or two baaley batim who wanted it like the letter claims. I’ve seen calls for it for way over a decade.
> If they are going to listen to Baalei Batim
This grates a little. Baalei Batim are the ones with the mitzva of educating their children and they are paying the teachers for the job. Baalei Batim should be able to express their preferences to the school without a need to appeal to gedolim.
@gadolhadorah
You can sit in the pool while doing work.
It’s 2023 and almost 2024.
Almost everything is remote
Very valid points. I found this letter very respectful
This is a bizayon. Pull this down now.
bck:
Do you know for a fact that GEDOLIM were asked? Surprise surprise! Ask them yourself. Show them this letter and see what they truly hold. YES! You are allowed to ask the Godol if he was truly spoken too! And what his opinion is. Be dan the writer lkaf zechus! That is Daas Torah.
Well this escalated fast. I think this topic needs alot more discussion. And input from parents and rabbeyim. Not baalei batim.
Therr are many good points in the letter that may NOT have been asked to or by the GEDOLIM. Ask any one with experiance.
A few points from someone who knows the hock.
Surprised bubble masses, every rebbe and morah knows this has been cooking for months..
Menahalim and menahalos have been arguing the merits and problems with this move all winter long
The real plan was to give everyone 2 years to get on board as it’s not nogea next yr..this would address the choshen mishpat aspect..and give people time . true most girls skools are not going along with it some are going to symbolically start on thu for half a day and let them run back to the country for shabbos and labor day
In the end the decision was to put the letter out and start the ball rolling even if only a few are ready. More to say …
I think that like so many things that the democrats do to try to fix a problem, they try to solve it without looking at the unintended consequences.
Lehavdil, this may be the case here. First of all if the gedolim were asked, it’s very likely that they weren’t asked with these consequences mentioned (as someone above mentioned).
Second of all who says the the gedolim really signed? I never believe any signatures until I speak to the person because I’ve seen too many times that their names were forged. For some reason, if you believe that your goal is correct, you think that you have a right to do anything you want in order to get it done including forge a gedols name.
I myself am a mechanech and I don’t teach in the summer because I found that I have a lot more patience and understanding with the kids when I take off for the summer. I do another job. Will i have to leave it early for this?
Also, even if Starting school early may be warranted but maybe we should have an extra week and a half off this June.
I get so sick and tired of baalei batim that don’t live in our world and have no concept of what our lives are like, making decisions for us both in cases like this and being on boards.
Yes, the work force should be complemented and incentives should be put in place.
However his terrible grievances makes me ask if he suits his position, it really sounds like he is fed up with this Avodes Hakodesh, does he see it as unfortunate? Maybe he should try real estate instead, he might be very successful.
After all, one can be BITTER or BETTER, but definitely not both.
“You can sit in the pool while doing work.
It’s 2023 and almost 2024.
Almost everything is remote…”
BathTavath: Could you provide (offline) your location with the pool so all the erhliche YWN readers who needlessly toil away in their physical offices,labs, stores, repair trucks etc. can come visit you and enter into the new world of remote work while floating their iPads and doing laps.
Clearly you are trolling the responses to the OP but virtually ALL of the major law firms, financial service companies, pharmaceutical labs aand even media companies now require their employees to be BACK IN THE OFFICE at least 3 or 4 days a week to keep their jobs and be eligible for any bonuses. While many clients prefer to use zoom calls (rather than paying us for the time and air fares to fly out for business meetings) some are also back to in-person meetings. Even some of the most “hip” tech companies have told their employees to get their behinds back into their $1800 Aeron and X-Chairs while cutting back on the free sushi lunches and virtual reality computer games in the break rooms. The inhumanity of it all…..
P.S. To those who think its apikorsus for gadolim to seek input from knowedgeable baalei batim, perhaps you need more of adult swim time.
I agree with most of the points the author made, but I must take issue with the point of having the week and a half to get himself together.
Most parents work full time. We don’t get vacation for the summer. We also don’t get vacation for Yomim Tovim. I’ve heard teachers say that schools must be closed at minimum a week before Pesach so that the teachers have time to clean and cook for Yom Tov. What do you think most parents do?
Yes, you need to work over the summer to make ends meet. That’s true for everyone. If I lost 2 months of my salary, I’d have it even more difficult than I do now. Let’s not forget that in many schools, children of Rabbeim and teachers get discounted or even free tuition – which is the biggest cost that many of us deal with, even more than our mortgage!
Yes, you should have been informed. Yes, if you work more days, you should get paid more. But don’t cry about burning out without the vacation. Welcome to the real world.
Did not make it clear if we are talking about chinuch or about money and vacation maybe it will keep people from the hotels
Smerel
“How do rabeiimplaces like Lakewood who have a lot more days of teaching manage? How do Lakewood parents get their children before labor day? They don’t even have mass transit or the option of walking or biking for children in older grades there.”
Firstly unlike brooklyn rabbeim, they don’t spend 2 hours looking for parking.
Second, it’s no different then if your boss in whatever field, decides that you need to work instead of giving you your agreed upon vacation. This was the expected schedule for years, so there is a reasonable assumption for future years, yes common decency is you ask their opinions. Even if it doesn’t end up going their way.
The girls and boys don’t need and shouldn’t have more than a week between camp and school or yeshiva. It is unnecessary and creates havoc for families. Parents shouldn’t have to take vacations with their families between camp and school. Summer is enough time for the kids to have break they don’t need additional 2 weeks. From camp to school is generally 2.5 weeks. That’s excessive. They are right for starting earlier so the the kids are not left doing nothing.
You rebbeim and teachers get paid for Yom tov and all other perks that we hard working Parents don’t get. We have to take vacation days.
You chose to be a rebbi and כל הכבוד. The weeks salary isn’t going to make a difference. That’s your job you are getting paid for. The fact until now you didn’t need to work before labor day was a bonus. It was wrong all these years. Now you are just losing your bonus
Rebbim and teachers take a week off during your summer jobs but don’t punish the schools. You teachers and Rebbim have it easy. Try working in the real world and tell us what hard work is. כלי קודש being among our fellow brothers is Easy. Try working in the real world not the sheltered כלי קודש.
A employer doesn’t need to ask you when to start and finish your job. He decides when his teachers should and shouldn’t work. You don’t like it leave. Bussing is our the parents responsibility not the rebbeim.
Summer vacation should be 4 weeks and that’s it.
And winter we should have 2 weeks in Dec off and 2 weeks in Feb. That would be healthy for parents, kids and teachers. We don’t need 8 weeks off in one shot.
4 weeks in the summer is plenty and 2 weeks Dec and 2 weeks Feb. This way the kids don’t forget what they learnt as well as have a healthy schedule throughout the year
For all the Bal habatim out there, Let us all not forget that a rebbe works on Sundays. This means that his Shabbosim are also thinking and preparing what he will be teaching the next day. His summer vacation is the only time he gets to take a deep breath and to relax for a few minutes.
For all the bal habatim out there who can’t seem to “fargin” a summer vacation for a rebbe. Let us not forget that a rebbe is hard at work even on Sundays. This means that his shabbosim are also learning and preparing what he will be teaching the next day. The summer is literally the only time he gets to relax for a couple of days.
It would surprise me if there will be rebbeim and teacher who will look for another form of employment. As much as I hate unions especially the teachers unions, this would never go down like this if there were one. Yeshivas have a hard time paying decent salaries, so I think it is a real concern that the educators will not be compensated fairly for the extra week. I think it would have been a lot fairer and considerate if this were proposed for the following school year and not just shock the system of parents, children and teachers with this decision. I realize the gedolim made this decision but I do wonder what kind of information was presented to them and whether any of these concerns were even raised to the gedolim.
Not one person pro or con mentioned that the rebbie teaches 6/7 days each week. Parents, for the most part, do not and so the argument from parents that they also work long, hard hours is true; but most do not do it 6 days a week. This was not presented to our Rabbeyim in a ba’kavod’dik manner. It was not. It was forced onto them while it could have been done the way we want them to treat our children: with respect.
While I empathize with the struggle this rebbe is going through, I must vociferously disagree with this letter.
You state that the initiative was made at the behest of 2 baalei batim and that rabbeims side wasnt considered.
What an utterly deranged charge!
How are YOU to know how many rabbeim were consulted with?!
Beside the fact that most everyone involved in Torah U’mesora have chinuch experience themselves, how do YOU know, that just because YOU werent called upon for an opinion, that your concerns were not brought up and considered?!
THIS IS PLAIN SLANDER!!!
Rebbeim are overworked and underpaid. They are also being Moiser Nefesh day in day out for our children to help them have a Torah Hashkafah and be successful in life despite the crazy world we live in. Baalei Batim don’t have a right to determine how things should look- much like a Rav shouldn’t be controlled by the board- This is not secular school where the Rebbeim are simple hired for a job-
Sorry, got cut off…
I meant to ad..
Now, I know you dont mean it, and that you have valid concerns, but the assumption you made regarding some of the wisest people in the generation is simply egregious.
And finally, and i say this with respect, I dont believe you should be a rebbe.
Not because you arent a good mechanech, I’m sure you have those talents, but when the dollar starts stressing so much, that you assume the gedolim dont understand your struggle, or that your financial situation supersedes what is the correct course in upbringing our cildren al derech hakodesh.
TYhis means, that currently, this position is not for you. You should be taking a job at something that can set you on a solid foothold financially.
When I started reading I thought that this rabbi was going to discuss some issue related to chinuch and why this might not be the best move for the children. To my surprise it was totally about himself. I am curious if he thinks it would be beneficial for the children which I believe was the reason the gedolim pushed for the change.