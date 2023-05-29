What Did The Posek HaDor Hear From HaRav Elchanan Wasserman, H’yd?





Like every year in the past decade, the Posek HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, spent Shavuos at his yeshivah with his talmidim in Beit Shemesh.

HaRav Shternbuch delivered a number of shiurim and sichos chizzuk over Shavuos and Shabbos. At one point, while talking at the end of Yom Tov, the Rav remembered something that he heard over 90 years ago from HaGaon HaRav Elchanan Wasserman, H’yd.

“I heard from the mouth of HaGaon HaKadosh Rebbe Elchanan Wasserman, z’tl that there were great people who in their youth were very far from Torah,” HaRav Shternbuch said. “But later on they were mechazeik and learned day and night and drew very close to Hakadosh Baruch Hu – until they became very very elevated in Torah.”

HaRav Shternbuch added: “A bochur before Shavuos and a bochur after Shavuos is a different bochur altogether. We can’t miss the opportunity – each person should accept something upon themselves.”

