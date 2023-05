Less than an hour after the petirah of the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, zt’l, on Tuesday morning, a baby boy was named after him.

In a tear-choked voice, the name of the new baby, Yerachmiel Gershon, was announced.

B’ezras Hashem, the new baby will be the first of many to carry the illustrious name…

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)