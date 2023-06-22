UNFATHOMABLE: Hezbollah Cell Sets Up Armed Post Within Israel





A major and unusual security lapse occurred two weeks ago when a Hezbollah cell infiltrated Israel and set up an armed outpost, Kan News reported.

The position consists of two tents set up over the Blue Line in the Har Dov area manned by three to eight armed Hezbollah operatives at any given time – stationed within the sight of IDF soldiers within the sovereign territory of the State of Israel.

Israel had not acted until now to remove the post, a major erosion of Israeli deterrence.

According to reports, the IDF believes that the establishment of the post is not a threat, viewing it as an act of provocation by Hezbollah, and not wanting to escalate the situation, has hidden the incident from the public. At the same time, efforts are being made to have the post removed via diplomatic means. If diplomacy fails to succeed, the IDF will remove the post by force.

The incident was revealed during a discussion held last week in the high-level Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu participated.

According to a response to the report from the IDF spokesperson, “the matter is known and is being handled by all relevant authorities.”

Less than two weeks ago, dozens of Lebanese rioters threw stones at IDF troops on Israel’s northern border and tried to vandalize the security barrier.

