IDF To Ignore Resumption Of Army Refusal Calls





The practice of threatening army refusal due to opposition to the elected government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has resumed amid a public campaign by leftists calling on reservists to refuse call-up orders.

However, following the previous uproar over IDF reservist pilots who threatened not to obey call-up orders which didn’t result in one actual refusal, the IDF has decided that it will only react to actual cases of failure to show up to a call for service – including training and operational activities, and not to threatening letters or petitions.

On Monday, 80 reservists from special operations units, Unit 8200, and the medical corps announced that they will cease their volunteer service if the government does not immediately cease the legal reform legislation.

The announcement claimed that “the top brass of the coup regime is calling for the execution of pilots, reservists, the attorney-general and the president of the Supreme Court. They call us nests of terror and support the erasure of villages (ie, burning people alive). Therefore, this regime is not legitimate and does not deserve our volunteerism and obedience. For months, this regime has been causing enormous and long-term damage to the motivation of the best to volunteer for sensitive units in IDF intelligence, the Shin Bet and Mossad. Without democracy, there will be no army, no security, and that will be the end of the State of Israel. We will defend democracy with our souls and bodies, in a non-violent way.”

Over the weekend, about 300 military doctors in active reserves announced that any unilateral move by the government regarding the reform’s legislation will lead to the termination of their volunteer reserve service.

The reports of army refusal should be read with a grain of salt. Over 8,500 reservists opposed to the calls for army refusal signed a letter asking Netanyahu, President Herzog, and the heads of the security systems to launch an investigation into the phenomenon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)