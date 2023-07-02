Biden’s Iran Envoy Malley Is Under Investigation, On Unpaid Leave





Rob Malley, Biden’s special envoy on Iran, has been placed on unpaid leave after his security clearance was suspended earlier this year, CNN reported on Thursday.

According to a US official, Malley’s security clearance was suspended amid an investigation into his possible mishandling handling of classified material. He was placed on leave on Thursday afternoon.

“I have been informed that my security clearance is under review,” Malley responded to an inquiry in an email. “I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave.”

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed to Reuters that Malley is on leave.

“Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department’s work in this area,” Miller stated.

Malley, one of the main architects of the pro-Iran policies advanced by President Obama, has a history of virulent anti-Israel views.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)