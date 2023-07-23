RESULT OF INCITEMENT: Suspect Arrested For Attacking Tefillin Stand





The police detained a 30-year-old resident of Nes Tziona on suspicion of attacking two yeshivah bochurim at a tefillin booth in the city on Friday and desecrating tefillin.

The suspect threw eggs from his vehicle as he drove past the tefillin stand, which is run by Chabad bochurim every Friday.

The Chabad shaliach in Nes Tziona, Rav Sagi Har-Shefer told Chareidim10: “I don’t blame the attacker. He’s simply a product of the incitement in the media against the right and against religion.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)