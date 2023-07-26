“I’ll Shoot You In The Head:” Kibbutz Security Officer Arrested After Left-Right Clash





Police on Monday evening arrested a kibbutz security officer who made threats and shot in the air after right-wing protesters blocked the entrance to his kibbutz.

A handful of right-wing protesters have been blocking entrances to left-wing kibbutzim in response to the ongoing blocking of major highways by left-wing protesters in recent weeks and months.

When a small group of protesters blocked the entrance of Kibbutz Chatzeirim in southern Israel on Monday evening, a violent conflict broke out between the kibbutz’s security officer and residents of the kibbutz and the right-wing protesters. The security officer took out his gun and threatened to shoot one of the protesters in the head.

The officer, who is a member of the left-wing Achim B’Neshek protest group, allegedly engaged in threats, assault and shooting in a residential area. Seven others involved in the clash were arrested but two were later released under restrictive conditions. The four others, who are suspected of assault, malicious damage and involvement in a clash, were brought to court along with the security officer on Tuesday morning, where the police requested an extension of their arrest.

The management of the kibbutz sent a letter to its members on Tuesday, saying, “As most of you already know, a complex incident occurred at the kibbutz entrance last night. The incident is being handled and managed by the kibbutz management, working closely with attorneys. We stand by and are supporting the security officer and his family and we are doing everything we can to end this event as quickly as possible and in the best way possible. If the roadblocks and the provocations at the gate continue, we request, we beg that no one should go to the area and avoid clashes.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)