TRUE HASMADAH: A Bochur & His Shtender Versus The Black Bear

An inspiring photo recently went viral of a Chassidish bochur so immersed in learning Torah that he fails to even see a bear passing by.
The incident occurred a week ago in the early hours of the morning. The bochur in the photo, a Belzer bochur named Yehoshua Gantzfried, was standing on the porch of the Belzer Beis Shimon yeshivah in the Catskills and learning with great hasmadah.
Suddenly a black bear appeared on the grass in front of the porch and walked the full length of the yard but the bochur didn’t even notice it until it was already well past him.
One of the mechanchim who saw the video said: “The story which spread at the speed of light, at first among the bochurim, caused a great Kiddush Hashem among frum Jews, who can see palpably that in an area where most people would immediately notice an unwanted guest, a Jew who’s immersed in limmud Torah with hasmadah fails to notice it.”
Obviously, he did see the bear, since towards the end of the video, he starts running across the porch back inside.
Confused? Didn’t notice it because he was looking inside the book, but when he did he ran like lightning. Why is this a Kiddush Hashem again? Not that I blame him for running but seriously what are you guys on? Give me some
And that should inspire all of us, particularly the men, to stop wasting time on TYW
Absolutely adorable. Pls let me know when he’s ready to hear hatzoas
Beautiful!!! We need more videos like this.
Godolhadorah
Read the article again. It says exactly what you wrote.
Seriously, none of the above commenter understands that this boy was concentrating so well on his studies that he only noticed the bear at the last moment, probably because of some noise he heard? He then proceeds to put on his shoes and runs inside – the normal behavior expected from any human being in such circumstances.
Reminds me of the story of the two buddies who took off their shoes and took a stroll in the forest. All of a sudden they sighted a bear. One of the two puts on his shoes before he starts running. The other one asked him what’s the point the bear will catch up with us anyway?! To which he replied: I’m not trying to outrun the bear, I’m just trying to outrun you!!