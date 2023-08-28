In The Wake Of Chillul Shabbos: HaGaon HaRav Zilberstein Founds Party In Ramat Gan





HaGaon HaRav Yitchak Zilberstein serves as a Rav in Bnei Brak but has lived in Ramat Gan since his second marriage.

The public chillul Shabbos in Ramat Gan has pained HaRav Zilberstein for years and recently he made the decision to fight against the phenomenon by establishing a political party that will fight for kedushas haShabbos in the city. The party’s name is ‘מאמינים ברמת גן.’

Those close to the Rav say that he has spent years of speaking out against the increasing Chillul Shabbos and has tried various ways to decrease it, including speaking to Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Cohen, but to no avail. Now, ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, HaRav Zilberstein decided to continue the battle via political means.

Sources told B’Chadrei Chareidim that HaRav Zilberstein has taken on the issue as a personal project and recruited senior Degel HaTorah askanim to assist him in establishing the party.

In May, HaRav Zilberstein published a letter to the residents of Ramat Gan saying that everyone should know that anyone who votes for a mayor who will lead the city through public Chillul Shabbos is considered as choosing to be a partner in fighting against Shabbos and kedushas Eretz Yisrael and against Hashem, chalilah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)