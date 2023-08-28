In The Wake Of Chillul Shabbos: HaGaon HaRav Zilberstein Founds Party In Ramat Gan

HaGaon HaRav Yitchak Zilberstein serves as a Rav in Bnei Brak but has lived in Ramat Gan since his second marriage.
The public chillul Shabbos in Ramat Gan has pained HaRav Zilberstein for years and recently he made the decision to fight against the phenomenon by establishing a political party that will fight for kedushas haShabbos in the city. The party’s name is ‘מאמינים ברמת גן.’
Those close to the Rav say that he has spent years of speaking out against the increasing Chillul Shabbos and has tried various ways to decrease it, including speaking to Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Cohen, but to no avail. Now, ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, HaRav Zilberstein decided to continue the battle via political means.
Sources told B’Chadrei Chareidim that HaRav Zilberstein has taken on the issue as a personal project and recruited senior Degel HaTorah askanim to assist him in establishing the party.
In May, HaRav Zilberstein published a letter to the residents of Ramat Gan saying that everyone should know that anyone who votes for a mayor who will lead the city through public Chillul Shabbos is considered as choosing to be a partner in fighting against Shabbos and kedushas Eretz Yisrael and against Hashem, chalilah.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
He should be מצליח
Secular Jews will NEVER LISTEN to pleas for Shabbat observance, so long as Chareidim refuse to serve in the Israeli Army.
Secular Jews will NEVER LISTEN to pleas for Shabbat observance, so long as Chareidim continue to physically attack soldiers of the Israeli Army, simply because they ARE soldiers of the Israeli Army.
Secular Jews will NEVER LISTEN to pleas for Shabbat observance, so long as Chareidim continue to have less-than-zero gratitude for the soldiers of the Israeli Army.
Secular Jews will NEVER LISTEN to pleas for Shabbat observance, so long as Chareidim continue to NOT work and NOT pay taxes.
Secular Jews will NEVER LISTEN to pleas for Shabbat observance, so long as Chareidim continue to wear costumes from Eastern Europe 300 years ago, that nobody else wears.
Secular Jews will NEVER LISTEN to pleas for Shabbat observance, so long as Chareidim continue to publicly display “Palestinian” flags, thereby taking the side of our enemies, whose highest goal is to brutally murder ALL JEWS: including Jews who are non-Zionist, and including Jews who are anti-Zionist, and including Jewish teenagers and children.
Square Root: Go back to your kibbutz where they serve chazir.
No, “square root”, you’re mistaken. The correct thing you should’ve said is
“Secular Jews will Never keep shabbos period…. simply because what they consider Freedom,is not keeping Shabbos, and Having to follow an authority, is wrong in their eyes. Simply put, they don’t feel the need to follow a Torah, and all the other reasons you gave above are excuses people like u use in order to act the way they do!