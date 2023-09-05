LEFTIST LUNACY: Anarchists Storm Likud Event, Minister Evacuated By Police





Anarchists rioted outside a Likud event at a hotel in Ra’anana on Monday evening and clashed with the police.

The protesters crowded outside the hotel’s doors in a frenzied attempt to enter and disrupt the event. Some of them succeeded in making their way inside the hotel and attacked police officers who tried to stop them, damaging hotel property in the process.

Other protesters made deafening noise with bicycle horns. Likud Minister Galit Distal-Atbaryan had to be evacuated from the area by police officers.

Distel-Atbarayn posted a video of her evacuation from the area by the police, writing: “See what eight months of disseminating hate and panic can do. Watch the video and tell me if it seems sane to you.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)