Black Americans Urged By Prominent Singer To Move To Africa, Make US “Collapse Overnight”





A well-known black singer who goes by the stage name Akon is urging all African-Americans to move to Senegal, insisting that if they do so, they will all become millionaires and the US will “collapse overnight.”

Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam, was born in St. Louis but spent significant parts of his childhood in Senegal, and he has a deep affinity for the country. He is such a strong believer in Africa that he has plans for a an entirely new, high-tech city in Senegal that will use his cryptocurrency, named Akoin, as its currency.

He explains that his conceptual city will offer tremendous opportunity to black Americans because Senegal is poor, allowing the newcomers to use their skills and expertise to quickly strike it rich.

“Africa is in a position where if African Americans take position now, every single African American would be a millionaire without even thinking twice because there’s nothing that’s not needed over there,” he said on a podcast. “So, you guys come with the discipline, you guys come with the knowledge, you come with the resources.”

“I mean, you name it. We’re leading in every single sector,” he said. “Just imagine if we all just decided to just take all our bags, withdrew all our money, and go to Africa. Where would America be today? It would collapse overnight.”

“The whole idea is to create what the future of Africa should be,” the rapper added. “We have all the resources, we have the manpower, we definitely have the population. So it was just a matter of putting something in a country that can start and pretty much scale out to every other country — that we can copy and paste or at least the idea.”

Senegal’s economy currently primarily revolves around mining and agriculture. The country, which is 96% Muslim, speaks French as its official language. However, it is considered to be one of the most stable countries on the continent, with little political strife and little fear of terrorism, unlike some other African nations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)