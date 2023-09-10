Tel Aviv Municipality Demands: Yom Kippur Tefilla Without Mechitza





The Tel Aviv Municipality is demanding that the Yom Kippur tefilla that takes place at Dizengoff Square every year be held without mechitzos this year.

Every year, Tel Aviv residents flock to the tefillah, mainly for Neilah and Tekias Shofar at the end of the day.

In response to the ban, the Rosh Yehudi movement, which arranges the tefilla every year, stated: “If the Municipality of Tel Aviv insists on the outrageous ban on mechitzot during tefilla, we will be forced to cancel the traditional tefilla on Yom Kippur in Dizengoff Square. Rosh Yehudi has been holding tefillos in accordance with the traditional halacha of thousands of years, with a mechitzah between men and women and we will not change this minhag.”

“Everyone is welcomed to the tefillah in the square with love and inclusion. Most of the mispallelim are residents of Tel Aviv, who on a daily basis do not wear a kippah on their heads, don’t visit shul and on Yom Kippur choose to come to daven and feel the kedushah and unity in the square. We chose to leave the air-conditioned shul in the Tel Aviv heat, to connect together with the thousands in the square for moments of kedushah.”

“The battle against the tefillah at Dizengoff Square teaches us a lesson for life. You can daven with mechitzos, with love, and without discriminating against anyone, or you can discriminate, exclude and fight unnecessary wars, even without mechitzos. Choose which side you’re on.”

