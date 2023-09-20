VILE EX-PM BARAK TO CBS: “People May Lose Their Lives In Fight Against Gov’t”





The vile former prime minister Ehud Barak said in an interview with CBS in New York on Tuesday that some people may lose their lives in the “civil rebellion” against the current government.

Barak said: “We will block this attempt on the life of Israel’s democracy and we will win. It might take time, ups and downs, some people might lose their lives along the way. I told the people we will have to face toil, sweat, and tears, hopefully no blood, but there might be some violence – it always comes from the right wing.”

Chareidi journalist Aryeh Erlich responded to the interview by writing: “The man who fantasizes about ‘bodies floating in the Yarkon’ in order to return to politics, is now speaking in an official interview to the international media about ‘a civil war in which people will lose their lives.’ Ehud Barak is currently the most dangerous man in the State of Israel. A full-blown agent of chaos, inciting bloodshed. Every moment that this devil is not detained for a police investigation is a danger to lives.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)