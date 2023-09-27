“You Have To Be B’Simcha, Hashem Will Forgive:” Yom Kippur With HaGaon HaRav Landau





HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau davened Kol Nidrei in Slobodka Yeshivah, with HaRav Landau standing to the right of the chazzan and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch to the left.

HaRav Landau received the third aliyah and HaRav Hirsch received maftir.

Over Yom Yippur, HaRav Landau said a number of times to his talmidim who appeared depressed as they requested a bracha: “You have to be b’simcha. And we trust that Hakadosh Baruch Hu will forgive us in din.”

Below is a video of the dancing in Slabodka on Motzei Yom Kippur:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)