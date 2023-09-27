PRETTY FUNNY: Trump Stopped Wearing Covid Masks Because They Ruined His Makeup, Aide Claims





A former White House aide has come forward with an intriguing revelation about former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to wear medical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Cassidy Hutchinson, a senior assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s aversion to masks was partly due to concerns that they would interfere with his signature makeup.

In her forthcoming memoir titled “Enough,” Hutchinson sheds light on an incident that occurred in May 2020 during a visit by the former president to the Honeywell mask production facility. As detailed in an excerpt from the book published by The Guardian, Trump initially chose a white mask for the occasion. However, Hutchinson subtly suggested he reconsider that particular mask.

Hutchinson writes, “I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.” Trump’s response to this discovery was anger. “Why did no one else tell me that?” he snapped. “I’m not wearing this thing.”

Hutchinson reflects on the revelation, lamenting that the public was unaware of “the depth of his vanity” that led him to reject masks. This decision had consequences, as it influenced Trump loyalists to forego wearing masks during the pandemic, which ultimately claimed the lives of over a million Americans.

It’s worth noting that Trump did, on occasion, wear a mask during the pandemic. He was first seen wearing one in July 2020 during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with service members. During that visit, Trump expressed that masks were acceptable in “appropriate locations.”

In the same month, Trump playfully commented that he once wore a mask resembling that of the Lone Ranger, a popular cowboy character known for a mask that did not cover his mouth or nose.

