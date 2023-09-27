DRAMATIC REVEAL: Shin Bet Thwarted Iranian Plot To Assassinate Ben-Gvir





The Shin Bet thwarted an Iranian attempt to carry out terror attacks in Israel and assassinate senior political figures, the security organization revealed on Wednesday.

Five terrorists involved in the alleged plot were arrested, including three Palestinians – Murad Kamamaja, a 47-year-old resident of Kefar Daan, Hassan Mujarimah, a 34-year-old resident of Jenin, and Ziad Shanti, a 45-year-old resident of Jenin – and two Israeli Arabs from northern Israel.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that Kamamaja and Mujarimah acted under the guidance of an agent living in Jordan, who was working on behalf of Iranian security officials.

The two were asked to assist in smuggling weapons into Israel and gathering intelligence about senior Israeli public figures, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and former Likud MK Yehuda Glick. An attempt to harm Ben-Gvir failed thanks to his heavy security detail.

Kamamaja and Mujarimah were also instructed to carry out attacks inside Israel, including setting Israeli vehicles on fire. The two recruited Shanti to assist in the attacks.

Later, Shanti recruited the two Israeli-Arab suspects, who set fire to Israeli cars in Haifa in June and filmed the incidents. According to the Shin Bet, the incidents were a “test” for their Iranian handlers and much more serious attacks would have been carried out if the plot wasn’t thwarted.

All five men were indicted for grave security violations in military court and in the Haifa District Court.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)