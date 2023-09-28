DISTURBING: Teen Points Knife At Religious Zionism MK At Arba Minim Shuk





Religious MK Simcha Rothman, the head of the Knesset’s Constitution Committee and one of the architects of the government’s judicial reform plan, went to the Arba Minim shuk on Rechov Yafo in Jerusalem on Thursday.

While he was there, a 14-year-old boy pulled out a knife and approached the MK. Rothman’s security guards quickly overpowered the teen and transferred him to the police.

Rothman’s security detail was bolstered several months ago in the wake of a rise in threats against him from leftists.

אירוע חריג בשוק ארבעת המינים בירושלים: ח”כ @rothmar הגיע בליווי אבטחה למקום, נער שלף לעברו סכין. אחד המאבטחים קפץ על הנער וניטרל את הסכנה@GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/KOoG18DwwJ — נועה ברנס Noa Baranes (@noabaranes10) September 28, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)