DISTURBING: Teen Points Knife At Religious Zionism MK At Arba Minim Shuk

MK Simcha Rothman at the Arba Minim shuk in Jerusalem.

Religious MK Simcha Rothman, the head of the Knesset’s Constitution Committee and one of the architects of the government’s judicial reform plan, went to the Arba Minim shuk on Rechov Yafo in Jerusalem on Thursday.

While he was there, a 14-year-old boy pulled out a knife and approached the MK. Rothman’s security guards quickly overpowered the teen and transferred him to the police.

Rothman’s security detail was bolstered several months ago in the wake of a rise in threats against him from leftists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


