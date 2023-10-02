WATCH: Over 50,000 Attend Birchas Kohanim At The Kosel





Over 50,000 people flocked to the Kosel on Monday morning, the second day of Chol Hamoed in Eretz Yisrael, for Birchas Kohanim.

Due to the great demand, another Birchas Kohanim ceremony will be held on Wednesday morning.

Like every year, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation erected Sukkos at the Kosel plaza for the benefit of the public and one of them has a set of arba minim in it for public use.

Hundreds of police officers, Border Guard officers, and volunteers have been deployed throughout Jerusalem, with an emphasis on the Old City area, to ensure visitors’ safety throughout Sukkos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)