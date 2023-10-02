Sukkah Erected On I-87 To Serve Families Traveling Between New York And Canada





Legendary askan and New York State Police Chaplain Rabbi Berish Freilich has facilitated the assembly of a Sukkah on the I-87, providing a major benefit to families traveling between New York and Canada on Chol Hamoed Sukkos.

The Sukkah, located at the rest area in Clifton Park on the I-87 northbound, is right next to the State Police barracks. Men will be able to eat in the Sukkah, while women and children can eat inside, with rest stop employees ensuring that the Sukkah will remain clean. Additionally, there is a separate sink for men to wash, as well as many minyanim for mincha and maariv.

With this year’s long chol hamoed, numerous families are expected to make the 7.5-hour journey between New York and Montreal, Canada. The Sukkah will provide those families with a place to stop and recharge their batteries over the course of the long trip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)