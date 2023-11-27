FREED: 11 Israeli, 6 Thai Hostages Return To Israel; Hamas Agrees To Extend Truce By Two Days





The IDF has confirmed that 11 Israeli hostages and 6 Thai hostages have been handed over by Hamas terrorists to the Red Cross. They are no enroute to Israel. Among them are nine children and two women who are the mothers of some of the children.

In return, Israel is releasing 33 Palestinians from prison.

Additionally, Qatar Foreign Minister Majed Al-Ansari confirms in a statement that “as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip.”

Cunio family:

1. Sharon Cunio (33)

2. Emma Cunio (3)

3. Yuli Cunyo (3)

Engel Family:

4. Karina Engel (51)

5. Mika Engel (18)

6. Yuval Engel (10)

Calderon Family:

7. Sahar Calderon (16)

8. Erez Calderon (12)

Yaakov Family:

9. Or Jacob (16)

10. Yagil Yaakov (12)

Yahalomi Family:

Eitan Yahalomi (16)

