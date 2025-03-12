WATCH: “The 1st Litvish Rebbe:” Chasunah Of HaRav Sorotzkin’s Son To Granddaughter Of HaRav Yitzchak Soloveitchik

Thousands of yeshiva bochurim and avreichim from the Ateret Shlomo mosdos participated on Tuesday evening at the chasunah of the son of the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, and the granddaughter of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Soloveitchik, which was held at the D-CITY hall in Ma’ale Adumim, near Jerusalem.

The chasunah was attended by Gedolei Yisrael, Roshei Yeshivos, and Rabbanim from all stripes of Chareidi society, including HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, HaGaon HaRav Berel Dov Povarsky, HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galay, and many others

At the end of the chasunah, the bochurim gathered on bleachers on both sides of the hall, and in a sight reminiscent of a Chassidish chasunah, HaRav Sorotskin stood in the middle and led the singing and dancing. “The first Litvish Rebbe,” Hebrew Mishpacha editor Aryeh Erlich jokingly wrote.

One of the songs the Rosh Yeshivah sang with his talmidim was “ובשלטון הכופרים אין אנו מאמינים” [we don’t believe in the heretical government] but with a twist in the words “ובלשכותיהם אין אנו מתייצבים” [we won’t be recruited to their offices] – a reference to the current efforts to recruit bnei yeshivos.

HaRav Shalom Ber also sang “וכל מאמינים” and “עוצה עצה ותופר”, among other songs. The dancing and singing continued until the wee hours of the morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)