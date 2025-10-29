“Sifrei Torah Are In Distress:” 3 Moatzos In United Call To Attend Mass Tefillah In Jerusalem

The Moatzos Gedolei and Chachmei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah, Agudas Yisrael, and Shas issued a joint call to the public to participate in the mass tefillah rally in Jerusalem on Thursday in protest of the escalating gezeiros against bnei yeshivos.

Under the title “גם היום יוושעו מפיך שוכן מרומים,” the statement says, “It is known throughout the land to the ends of the earth, the dreadful decrees that have been imposed upon those who dwell in the tents of Torah in Eretz Hakodesh—those who are oisek in the Torah HaKedoshash in the Heichelei HaTorah, the crown and glory of our nation for all generations, who sustain the world through the breath of their mouths and limmud HaTorah. And they have escalated their deeds, and in addition to the economic decrees, they have cast the precious bnei yeshivos into prison, and the Sifrei Torah are in distress.”

“At such a time, we have no refuge but Torah and tefillah to Kal Elyon. The power of Yaakov lies only in his voice—to cry out and plead to the One who dwells on high, for He is abundant in forgiveness and mercy, to have compassion for the poor and the downtrodden, to save them from all tzarah and protect them, so that they may dwell in the Beis Hashem all their days מתוך הרחבת הדעת.”

“Therefore, we call with words of chibah to the entire Am Hashem in Eretz Hakodesh: come and participate in the atzeres tefillah on Thursday, Parshas Lech Lecha, the 8th of Marcheshvan, 5786, together with tens of thousands of Amcha Beis Yisrael, at the gates of Jerusalem, our holy city—to raise our voices in supplication and prayer to the Borei Olam. It is an Eis Ratzon when the tzibur davens together, with one heart and one voice, to one Father.”

“Great is the power of the multitude, and our tefillos and pleas before Shomea Tefillah—may He listen to the cry of Yisrael, that their tefillos ascend to Shamayim, and He bring them redemption and relief from their tzara—that they be saved before the eyes of all until deliverers ascend to Tzion, and we see the salvation and redemption of Israel.

המצפים לישועה קרובה.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)