30 Policemen Arrested His Feverish Son: “This How A Ben Torah Is Treated In Israel?”

Shas MK Yaakov Margi on Wednesday visited the home of yeshiva bochur Yair Saadeh in Be’er Sheva, after he was brutally pulled from his sickbed by military police and thrown into prison while suffering from a high fever.

The father, Moshe Saadeh, a disabled IDF veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and treats post-traumatic soldiers at Beit HaLochem in Be’er Sheva, expressed his great pain over the outrageous conduct of the military police.

Saadeh said that his son called him from his yeshiva, saying he was sick, so he went to pick him up and brought him home. “He got into bed, and I also went to sleep. Suddenly, close to midnight, there was knocking on the door. My daughters looked through the peephole, but the officers blocked it. My wife asked who it was, and they answered, ‘Police.’ Frightened, she opened the door, and dozens of military police officers entered—by my estimate, about 30 officers.”

He added that he woke up in a panic, which was very triggering for him because of his post-trauma. He added that an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel who took part in the arrest behaved rudely and brutally toward his son and the other members of his family.

He said in a broken voice, “I am very hurt by this—shattered. How can it be that this is how a Ben Torah is treated in the State of Israel?”

“To bring dozens of military police officers? For what? He is simply a yeshiva bochur. I am an IDF-disabled veteran—we aren’t people who fight or protest, but this was extremely jarring for me. That’s how they treat someone who’s sick? They saw he was sick with a fever—so why did they treat him like that?”

