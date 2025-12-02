Hamas Returns “Findings” Which May be Remains Of Hostage; Israel Working To Identify

A week after the body of slain hostage Dror Or was returned from Gaza, Israel on Tuesday received materials (“findings”) transferred from the Gaza Strip via the Red Cross, though authorities say it remains unclear whether they belong to a fallen hostage.

The findings given to the IDF were brought a short time ago to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir, escorted by Israel Police officers. At the center, the identification process will be carried out by police forensic identification officers.

Gazan media outlets claimed that Hamas found remains on Sunday during a search for hostages’ bodies.

The bodies of two hostages, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, H’yd, and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, are still in Gaza, in blatant violation of the ceasefire stipulations.

