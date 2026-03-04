🚨 Thousands of Kurdish Fighters Launch Ground Offensive Into Iran as Regional War Intensifies

Thousands of Iraqi Kurdish fighters have launched a ground offensive into Iran, opening a new and volatile front in the rapidly escalating war between Iran, the United States, and Israel, according to a U.S. official who spoke to Fox News.

The development signals a dramatic expansion of the conflict, which until now has been dominated by airstrikes, missile exchanges, and naval confrontations across the Middle East.

Details about the Kurdish push into Iranian territory remain limited, including the exact location of the incursion and whether it is coordinated with broader U.S. or Israeli military objectives. But the reported movement of thousands of fighters suggests a potentially significant shift toward ground combat inside Iran.

The White House and Pentagon distanced the United States from any direct involvement in arming Kurdish forces.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said earlier in the day that the U.S. military is not providing weapons to an insurgency inside Iran. At the same time, he left open the possibility that other branches of the U.S. government could be playing a role.

“There are many elements of U.S. policy that don’t fall directly under the military,” Hegseth said, without elaborating.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt firmly denied reports that the Trump administration had agreed to arm Kurdish fighters.

“I can comment on the fact that the president has held many calls with partners, allies and leaders in the region,” Leavitt said during a briefing. “He did speak to Kurdish leaders with respect to our base that we have in northern Iraq. But as for any report suggesting that the president has agreed to any such plan is completely false and should not be written.”

Even so, the emergence of Kurdish fighters on the battlefield raises the possibility that Iran could soon face armed opposition on multiple fronts, not only from foreign militaries but also from forces operating along its borders.

The new development came as President Donald Trump declared that the United States currently holds the decisive upper hand in the conflict following days of coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iranian military infrastructure.

“We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly,” Trump said Wednesday while speaking from the White House’s Indian Treaty Room.

When asked how he would rate the campaign’s progress, Trump offered an unusually confident assessment.

“Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15,” he said.

“Their missiles are being wiped out rapidly. Their launchers are being wiped out,” he said.

“That was a tremendous threat to us for many years,” Trump said. “For 47 years they have been killing our people and killing people from all over the world.”

“We’re in a very strong position now,” he added. “It’s a great display of military strength.”

