Israel Says 80% of Iran’s Missile Launchers Destroyed, Israelis Could Soon Resume Normal Life As Operation Continues

A senior Israeli official said Tuesday that the IDF has already destroyed the vast majority of Iran’s missile launchers and is moving rapidly toward a point where daily life in Israel could begin returning to normal.

In an interview with the Israeli outlet Walla, the official said the Israeli Air Force has eliminated roughly 80% of Iran’s missile launch infrastructure and is pushing toward a critical threshold that could dramatically reduce the threat to Israeli civilians.

“The challenge for the Air Force is to try to reduce Iran’s firing capability to a negligible minimum,” the official said. “We count the destruction of launchers; we have destroyed 80% of the launchers.”

“We need to destroy 95% of the launchers,” the official said. “Then if there is the firing of one missile every few days, it will be possible to return to normal life, like during the period of fire from the Houthis.”

Israeli forces now face the most difficult phase of the campaign: tracking down smaller and more dispersed launch units.

While larger missile batteries were easier to detect and strike early in the war, the remaining systems are believed to be scattered across Iran in smaller groups designed to evade detection.

“Larger groups of launchers are easier to hunt than individual launchers here and there,” the official said. “We will hunt the remainder down, but it is impossible to predict the exact day when this will be achieved.”

Still, the official suggested that the milestone may not be far off.

“It will take a few more days,” the source said.

The official’s remarks also revealed the broader strategic goal driving the campaign: sustained pressure on the Iranian regime itself.

Israel intends to continue striking Iran’s security and repression apparatus even after missile launches are largely neutralized, the official said.

“We will crush the Iranian regime until they fall,” the source said. “We will weaken them more and more and continue attacking their entire repression apparatus until the Iranian people recover and overthrow the regime.”

The Israeli assessment contrasts somewhat with comments made Monday by President Donald Trump, who suggested the war may already be nearing its end.

Trump said the campaign against Iran was “almost complete” and that the United States was operating well ahead of the original four-to-five-week timeline presented when the operation began.

At the same time, the president indicated the conflict would not end immediately.

“The war will not end this week, or next week, but it will end very soon,” Trump said, adding that Iran has already lost “everything they had, including their leadership.”

Trump also hinted that he has a candidate in mind to replace Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, though he declined to provide details.

