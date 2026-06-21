CABINET REVELATION: Eisenkot Pushed For Sweeping Strike On Iran After 2024 Attack, Netanyahu Opted For Most Limited Response

Former IDF Chief of Staff and former minister Gadi Eisenkot pushed for a far broader military response against Iran following Tehran’s first direct missile and drone attack on Israel in April 2024, according to a report in Maariv.

After Iran launched approximately 350 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israel, then-IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi presented the War Cabinet with three possible levels of response. The first involved a limited strike, the second a more significant operation, and the third called for the use of substantial force and a major blow to the Iranian regime.

According to the report, Eisenkot argued that immediately after the Iranian attack ended, the Israeli Air Force should be ordered to fly to Iran and carry out all three levels of response “with full force.” The account stands in contrast to claims made in recent days portraying Eisenkot as someone who opposed strong action against Iran.

The cabinet ultimately chose a different course. Netanyahu did not adopt the broader option and instead approved the most limited response presented to the cabinet. Israel ultimately carried out a single missile strike against a specific target inside Iran.

The reported message to Tehran was twofold: Israel demonstrated that it had the capability to strike inside Iran, while also signaling that it was not rushing into a wider military confrontation.

According to the report, records and transcripts from wartime discussions paint a different picture from claims that other political and security officials prevented stronger action against Iran.

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