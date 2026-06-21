TRUMP’S PLAN STALLS: Syrian President Rejects Military Role Against Hezbollah

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has publicly rejected the possibility of Syrian military involvement in Lebanon, appearing to distance himself from a proposal floated by President Donald Trump that Syria could take the lead in confronting Hezbollah.

Speaking to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, al-Sharaa insisted that Syria has no intention of becoming a party to the conflict in Lebanon.

“We are part of the solution and cannot be part of the problem,” al-Sharaa said. “The solution in Lebanon will not come through wars, bombings, and traditional methods.”

His remarks came days after Trump revealed during the G7 summit that he had suggested Israel allow Syria to deal with Hezbollah rather than continuing Israeli military operations.

“I suggested to Israel that Syria handle Hezbollah because, frankly, I think they’ll do a better job,” Trump said.

Trump also praised al-Sharaa, saying he, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and others had supported the Syrian leader’s rise to power and describing him as someone who has done “an outstanding job” rebuilding Syria.

Al-Sharaa, however, said Trump’s remarks had been widely misunderstood.

“President Trump spoke about Syria’s role in seeking a safe and calm solution, but his comments were misinterpreted as though Syria would enter Lebanon tomorrow morning,” he said.

Instead, the Syrian president said Damascus has proposed a diplomatic initiative to the United States, France, and several regional countries aimed at ending the war in Lebanon.

According to al-Sharaa, the proposal focuses on economic, political, and social measures, restoring economic ties and transportation routes between Syria and Lebanon, and implementing security arrangements that address Syrian, Lebanese, and even some Israeli concerns.

He stressed that any solution must work through the Lebanese government and its official institutions.

Al-Sharaa also cautioned against pursuing a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel before resolving the underlying security challenges.

“If Lebanon goes to Washington and signs a peace agreement, and that same night a rocket is fired from Lebanon into Israel, what is the value of that peace?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz reiterated that Israel has no intention of withdrawing from the Beaufort area, calling it an integral part of Israel’s security zone in southern Lebanon and essential to protecting both northern communities and IDF forces.

Lebanese officials have said Israel is expected to withdraw from several other positions in southern Lebanon as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned diplomatic talks later this week.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)