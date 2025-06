JUST IN FROM NETANYAHU:

‘ื”’ ืขื•ื– ืœืขืžื• ื™ืชืŸ, ื”’ ื™ื‘ืจืš ืืช ืขืžื• ื‘ืฉืœื•ื’.

๐Ÿšจ “We fought with strength against Iran โ€” and achieved a great victory. This victory opens the door to a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements. We are working on that with full force.

Alongside the release of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, there is now a window of opportunity that must not be missed. We must not waste even a single day.โ€