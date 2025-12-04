Body of Thai Hostage Returned to Israel; Only One Slain Hostage Still in Gaza

Military and Foreign Ministry officials informed the family of Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak that his body has been returned to Israel after forensic experts completed identification.

Rinthalak, an agricultural worker from Thailand, was murdered by Hamas terrorists near Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, and his body was taken to Gaza.

Only one slain hostage’s body now remains in Gaza: police officer Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, who was killed and abducted while fighting terrorists in Alumim that same morning.